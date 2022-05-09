Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $89.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $23,831,476. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

