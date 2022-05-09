Alps Advisors Inc. Has $623,000 Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTI stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

