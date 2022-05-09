Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Shares of JBHT opened at $175.79 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

