Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $720,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.