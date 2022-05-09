Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $738,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $212.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.13 and a 200 day moving average of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.73.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

