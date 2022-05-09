Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $744,000 Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

