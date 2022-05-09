Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of LianBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $2.46 on Monday. LianBio has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. On average, equities research analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

