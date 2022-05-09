Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,165 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

