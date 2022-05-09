Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

