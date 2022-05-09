Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 10,155 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 161,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,476,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $225.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

