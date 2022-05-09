Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,410,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BTAI opened at $12.56 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

