Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

