Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 8,837 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

LOW opened at $192.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.56. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.