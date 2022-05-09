Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $765,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.12 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

