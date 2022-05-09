Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,868 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Altria Group worth $107,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

