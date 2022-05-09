Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% per year over the last three years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

