Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.51% of Ameris Bancorp worth $86,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.