AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will announce $58.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.67 billion and the highest is $59.37 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $53.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $236.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.82 billion to $237.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $248.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.34 billion to $250.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

ABC stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.30. 20,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after acquiring an additional 842,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

