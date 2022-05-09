AmonD Tops 1-Day Volume of $510.00 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $510.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 24,863.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00377597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00187990 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00551531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039296 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,440.45 or 1.88471834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

