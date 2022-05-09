Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Stock Holdings Raised by Global Frontier Investments LLC

Global Frontier Investments LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Amryt Pharma accounts for approximately 1.8% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Global Frontier Investments LLC’s holdings in Amryt Pharma were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after buying an additional 3,004,004 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,601,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 960,965 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ AMYT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,916. Amryt Pharma plc has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

