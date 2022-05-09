Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.02. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Bally’s stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 21,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

