Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Conn’s reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

CONN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710,742 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 349,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

