Analysts Anticipate Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Finance Of America Companies.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,143. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the period.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finance Of America Companies (FOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.