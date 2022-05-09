Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $12.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.16. 22,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,283. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,583,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
