Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $37.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.94 million and the lowest is $34.70 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $162.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $167.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $265.28 million, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $36.36.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

