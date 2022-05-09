Analysts Anticipate ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). ProQR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.58. 1,845,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,758. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

