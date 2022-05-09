Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $7.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to report $7.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.99. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $9.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $34.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.14 to $38.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $46.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.00 to $58.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $23.52 on Monday, hitting $470.22. 36,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $466.56 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $4,393,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 454.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

