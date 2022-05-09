Analysts Anticipate The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will post $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.61 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 3,283,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,899. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,718 shares of company stock worth $2,938,387. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

