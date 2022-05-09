Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will report $440.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $457.49 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $265.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after buying an additional 252,102 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 1,416,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,475. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

