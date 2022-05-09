Analysts Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,549,000 after purchasing an additional 195,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,887,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,373,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,775,000 after purchasing an additional 180,375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hexcel by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL traded down $4.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

