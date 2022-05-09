Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.85 Billion

Brokerages expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will announce $52.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.74 billion and the highest is $53.21 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $46.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $198.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.42 billion to $199.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.32 billion to $230.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,584,633. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

