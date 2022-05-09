Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.30 billion to $20.03 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $19.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $83.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.77 billion to $83.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $86.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PEP stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 147,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,741. The company has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.83. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

