Analysts Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 523,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 64,306 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 74,291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,649.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,002. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

