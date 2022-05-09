Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $94.69

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.69.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Autoliv stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Autoliv by 262.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 29.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

