Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $131.53

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,031. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.