Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Price Target at C$38.50

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CU shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CU traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.69. 942,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.40. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.86 and a 1-year high of C$39.80.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.