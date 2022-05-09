Analysts Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) PT at $92.60

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

CTTAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €103.00 ($108.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €65.00 ($68.42) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($143.16) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

