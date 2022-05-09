Analysts Set FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Price Target at $6.82

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.82.

Several analysts recently commented on FINV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.15 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 26.49%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

