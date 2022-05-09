Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $98.00

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

