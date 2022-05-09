Analysts Set Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Price Target at GBX 264

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.25 ($3.29).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.89) to GBX 233 ($2.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($92,608.82).

Shares of SBRE traded down GBX 0.31 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205.19 ($2.56). 138,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,322. The stock has a market capitalization of £512.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 276 ($3.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

