Analyzing International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.66 -$472.57 million ($5.18) -3.81 International Consolidated Airlines Group $10.00 billion 0.32 -$3.47 billion ($3.12) -1.04

Spirit Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Consolidated Airlines Group. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Consolidated Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -14.85% -16.82% -4.12% International Consolidated Airlines Group -35.35% -517.92% -13.44%

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spirit Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group 1 7 5 0 2.31

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus target price of $2.30, suggesting a potential downside of 28.79%. Given International Consolidated Airlines Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Consolidated Airlines Group is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats International Consolidated Airlines Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 531 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

