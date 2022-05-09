Analyzing Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A N/A N/A Trevali Mining 7.58% 5.36% 2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Lithium and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trevali Mining 2 4 0 0 1.67

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $1.98, indicating a potential upside of 192.90%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Trevali Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million N/A N/A Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.23 $26.02 million $0.30 2.25

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Sigma Lithium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

