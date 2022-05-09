Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.61 ($0.02), with a volume of 560110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 41.64 and a current ratio of 41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

Anemoi International Company Profile (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

