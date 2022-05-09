Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.90

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 3001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Angi by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

