Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,731 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.63. 818,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,078,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

