Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0010

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $21.44 million and $696,305.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00151447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00328917 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00039959 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.