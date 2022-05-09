Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $107.70

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.70 and last traded at $109.40, with a volume of 46476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

