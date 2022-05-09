ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ARBFF stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. ARB has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

