ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $44.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,172. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

