Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 385,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 554,267 shares of company stock worth $11,441,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.